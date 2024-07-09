Nancy Ann Campbell (Howard), 74, of Dresden, passed away on June 29, 2024, in Brunswick. Born in Hartford, Conn. on Oct. 13, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Edward Paul and Marilyn Jeanne (Kilby) Howard. Nancy graduated from Edwin O. Smith High School in Storrs Mansfield, Conn. in 1967 and embarked on a respected career, beginning with 12 years as a secretary for the state of Connecticut.

After marrying her husband, Kevin Campbell, of Bingham, on March 15, 1980, she briefly worked at Vitro Corp. in Maryland before moving to Bath, where she dedicated 31 years as an administrative assistant at Bath Iron Works, retiring in 2014.

They moved to Dresden in 1988 and have lived there for the last 36 years. Nancy was a loving and generous individual, known for her passion for gardening and aspirations in quilting. She found joy in traveling with her husband, cherishing moments with her children, and adoring her grandchildren. Her gardens were a testament to her care and dedication, often serving as a sanctuary of beauty and tranquility.

She and Kevin have belonged to the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Bath Lodge No. 934 in Bath, for 22 years, where she has been an officer for several years.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Kevin Campbell, of Dresden; daughters, Julia Campbell, of Portland, Laura and her wife, Jennifer (Hatch) Campbell, of Sabattus; granddaughters, Evelyn Grace and Rylee Ann Campbell of Sabattus; brothers, Michael and his wife, Joanne (Errico) Howard, of Oakdale, Conn., and Paul and his wife, Donna (LaPointe) Howard, of Mansfield Center, Conn.

A celebration of life and Elks memorial service will be held at the Bath Lodge of Elks No. 934 in Bath, at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2024. A private graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2024 at Union Cemetery in Moscow, Maine, where Nancy will be laid to rest. Giberson Funeral Home of Bingham, is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Elks National Foundation at enf.elks.org/tribute. Nancy’s spirit of generosity and community involvement continues to inspire through her support of charitable causes.

