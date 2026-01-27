Nancy Ann Lane, 83, passed away peacefully on the evening of Jan. 21, 2026 with her loving family by her side. Nancy was born on March 2, 1942 to Fredrick and Stella Genthner.

She grew up in Bremen with her sister and four brothers, where she attended local schools. After marrying, she moved to Pemaquid with her husband, Al Lane, where she lived for more than 60 years as a homemaker, mom, and friend to many.

She worked on her husband’s lobster boat for many summers, and later started her own house cleaning business. She enjoyed visits with family, playing card games, shopping yard sales, and collecting all things with flowers on them.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Almon “Al” Lane; and brothers, Phillip, Herman, Gerald, and Morrill Genthner.

She is survived by her son, Alan Lane and his wife, Tracy; sister, Priscilla; grandson, AJ Lane and his wife, Arielle; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no public visiting hours. A private graveside service will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

