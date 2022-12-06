Nancy Anne Moody Genthner passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 5, 2022. She was born in Waldoboro to Percy and Bertha Moody on Jan. 6, 1935, the sixth of nine children.

She attended Waldoboro High School, where during her sophomore year she began dating the love of her life, Wayne Genthner. There were married on June 15, 1955, and had three daughters, Catherine, Anne, and Mary.

She attended Bryant College in Rhode Island as well as the University of Maine.

Nancy began working at her family’s famous Moody’s Diner from the time she was young, which was expected of all her siblings. She also worked as a secretary at Togus in Augusta before she had children. She then returned to Moody’s where she became a manager and an owner. She also became an accomplished author, selling close to 100,000 copies of “What’s Cooking at Moody’s Diner” which is still being sold to this day.

She opened Moody’s Gifts with her daughter, Mary, in 1998, and kept the books for the shop up until age 80.

Her faith in Jesus was the strong foundation of her life. She had a servant’s heart and was dedicated to serving her church and those in her community.

She loved her family deeply! She loved attending sporting events, summers at camp and kept a cozy home where children were always welcome with open arms, a kiss to the cheek and a full cookie jar.

She loved basketball and was a big fan of the Medomak Valley Panthers but was most proud of her grandchildren’s accomplishments!

She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne; daughter, Anne; and great-grandson, Oliver.

She is survived by her two daughters; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Broad Bay Congregational Church, 941 Main St., Waldoboro with a private burial for immediate family members following a brief reception in the church vestry downstairs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Medomak Valley Boosters, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Nancy, or to share a story or picture, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

