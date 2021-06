The celebration of life for Nancy Brown, 88, of Appleton, who died on May 22, 2021, will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 5 at 260 Union Road (Route 131) in Appleton. Community members and families are welcome to attend this casual party to remember and celebrate Nancy and her community.

Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home, 9 Mountain St., Camden.

