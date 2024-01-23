Nancy C. Morton, 80, of Lowelltown Road in Wiscasset, passed away on Jan. 22, 2024, at her home.

She was born in Wiscasset on March 17, 1943, the daughter of Arthur and Madelyn Delano.

Nancy was the consummate homebody; she enjoyed taking care of her home, her family, and the neighborhood. She loved her horses, gardening, all types of animals, anything to do with art, line dancing, and especially time spent with her grandkids.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Milan Morton Jr.; her parents; the “Delano Brothers,” Arthur Jr., Wendell, Lloyd, Kenny, George, Robert, and Jeff; sisters, Marjorie Sproul, Margaret Creamer, Martha Delano, and Polly Webber.

She is survived by daughters, Debbie Gagnon and husband, David, Tammy Morton and partner, Mike; son, Russell Morton; granddaughters, Sara Harvey and husband, Mike, Ashley Gagnon, Kolby Morton; great-grandchildren, Bryan Gagnon, Anthony Monfiletto, and Emmett Harvey. Also special friends, Molly, Amanda, and Abbey.

Per Nancy’s request there will not be any funeral services.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, at 130 Pleasant St. in Richmond.

