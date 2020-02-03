Nancy C. Overton, 88, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta. A full obituary will be posted as soon as available. Services will be held in the spring.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
Nancy C. Overton, 88, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta. A full obituary will be posted as soon as available. Services will be held in the spring.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.