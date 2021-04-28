Nancy Harvey Ellis Duffy, age 68, passed on peacefully in her home on April 24, 2021 with her beloved husband and best friend Duffy and close friends and family by her side.

Born Nancy Harvey to William and Stella Harvey in Greenwich, Conn., she grew up in Port Chester, N.Y. where she attended Port Chester schools. She graduated with honors and a B.S. degree in physical education from Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, Conn. She then attended Stamford Hospital School of Radiologic Technology, earning her degree in radiologic technology.

She met her first husband, Bruce, at college and was married after graduation. He was an avid runner and shared his love of the outdoors with Nancy. They hiked, backpacked, and camped almost every weekend with their dog, Wolfe. They moved to New Hampshire where she worked at Exeter Hospital. Here she started their affiliation with New Hampshire Technical College, bringing in students to complete their clinical requirements. She worked as clinical supervisor for five of her 10 years at Exeter Hospital. Continuing their trek up the coast, they were drawn to Sheepscott Village. Before settling down there, they took a five-month cross-country trip in their van visiting all the beautiful national parks on their way to Alaska. Coming home, they settled into home life with incredible neighbors and friends. There she lived for 34 years, enjoying running, walking, skiing and snow shoeing. Nancy ran races all over the country, including six marathons, culminating with the Boston Marathon. Her beloved husband, Bruce, died suddenly from a heart condition at the age 37.

Nancy stayed in Sheepscott Village and continued working at Miles Hospital in the Lincoln Heath Care System for almost 30 years. She was a dedicated radiologic technologist, mammographer, and breast health case manager. She truly cared for her mammography patients and her colleagues at the hospital. Even after retirement, she considered Miles Hospital as her family.

Then her “prince,” Leonard Duffy, appeared in her life. He had just moved up from New York to work as a licensed boat captain. They married in 1991 and now her water adventures began. They sailed from Maine to the Florida Keys for their honeymoon on their 31-foot Cape Dory sailboat with the dog, Champ. After the sailboat, they settled in RVs. They spent 20 winters in Florida or the West Coast, enjoying adventures in wine country, national parks and quaint places along the way.

Nancy and Duffy fell in love with yoga when visiting Kripalu Center in Lenox, Mass. They worked on their 500-hour certification and became yoga instructors and taught for 20 years. Nancy was also certified as a Danskinetics instructor, combining her love of dance, movement, and yoga. Nancy was a dedicated and fun teacher who loved her students. She would call them her “angels,” and they truly were.

Nancy loved to travel and was fortunate to visit several European countries, as well as the Maritime provinces and other parts of Canada. She loved spending time with friends and exploring new restaurants, shops, and venues.

Nancy loved life, nature, and all the creatures inhabiting the world. She loved being called “Nature Girl” and was happiest outside in her lupine field, gardens, with her chickens and walking her acres of wooded land with her best friend, Duffy. She always said she was very blessed and full of gratitude for her rich and wonderful life.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Leonard Duffy; sister, Marilyn Morus (Glenn), their daughter, Lisa Assad (Don); sister, Ellen Moore (Clarence); and brother, William Harvey (Cynthia) and their children, Kirstin Switaj, Brandon Harvey, and Kaitlin Laplow, all of Central Florida.

Nancy’s celebration of life will be at Camp Kieve in Nobleboro on Sunday, June 6 at noon. Dress is casual.

Because of the generosity of the Kennedy family to thank them for arranging the use of the amazing Kieve campus, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kieve-Wavus Education, P.O. Box 169, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

Nancy requests you plant a tree, hug a tree, thank a tree.

The Guest House by Rumi

This being human is a guest house.

Every morning a new arrival.

A joy, a depression, a meanness,

some momentary awareness comes

As an unexpected visitor.

Welcome and entertain them all!

Even if they’re a crowd of sorrows,

who violently sweep your house

empty of its furniture,

still treat each guest honorably.

He may be clearing you out

for some new delight.

The dark thought, the shame, the malice,

meet them at the door laughing,

and invite them in.

Be grateful for whoever comes,

because each has been sent

as a guide from beyond.

– Jalaluddin Rumi,

translation by Coleman Barks (“The Essential Rumi”)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

