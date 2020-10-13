Nancy Jean Vannah, 86, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on April 13, 2020 at her home in Waldoboro. She was born Nov. 17, 1933 in Derby, Conn., a daughter of Herbert and Jean (Trotsky) Potter.

She was married to Stanley A. Vannah Jr., who died on March 2, 2018. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Jean and Sara.

Nancy is survived by daughter, Lynn Waltz and her husband Stanley; son, David Vannah and his wife Susan; son, Tom Vannah and his wife Karla; daughter, Becky Hart and her husband David; daughter, Beth Vannah and her partner Rob Bixby; son, Mario Aboldo and his wife Sherry Barker Abdolo; daughter, Teresa Aboldo and her wife Tammy; son, James Crossman and his wife Janet; grandchildren, Tyler, Travis, Caitlin, Deborah and her husband David, Scott, John and his partner Gracie, Emily and her partner Jason, Nathan, Isaac, Daniel, Evan, Carrie, Brad and his wife Angela, Catherine and her husband Gavin, Julian, Heather and her husband Josh, and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Ian, Abigail, Jack, Ronan, Eden, Eleanor, Madison, Cooper, Cassidy, Carly, Brantley, Sophia, and Scarlett.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18 in the German Cemetery, Bremen Road, Waldoboro. The Rev. Bob Bellows will officiate. Due to current COVID restrictions, it is asked that masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

