Nancy Louise Mullane, of Newcastle, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 11, 2024 at the age of 64.

Nancy was born on Jan. 15, 1960 in Colorado Springs, Colo., to the late William and Edith Mullane of NYC. Both of her parents were in the military. Her dad was transferred to Portland, and then to Boston in 1964, and the family settled in Bridgewater, Mass.

In 1982 Nancy graduated from Lesley College in Cambridge, Mass. with a degree in elementary education. Nancy married in 1983 and welcomed their first child, Lauren, in 1986. The family moved to Raleigh, N.C. and welcomed their second child, Thomas, in 1989.

In life she took on many roles. For over 20 years Nancy taught preschool and kindergarten. Her passion was children. A proud NC Central alum, she earned her master’s degree at the age of 41 and reinvented herself as a speech and language pathologist.

One highlight over the years was the annual trip to Emerald Isle, N.C. with her family and Naomi (sister) and her children, James and Katherine.

Nancy retired three years ago, she and her husband moved to Newcastle. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and becoming the nanny for newborn Newcastle neighbor, Remi. Nancy loved deeply. She was known for her silliness, her generosity, and her distinct and rather insatiable sense of mischief.

Nancy was predeceased by her parents; her aunt, Patricia; her brother-in-law, Michael.

She is survived by her husband, Pete Lewis; her children, Lauren (Ken), Thomas (Alex) Jim (former husband and friend); her sisters, Kathleen (Ernesto), Naomi; nieces, Monica, Katherine, Jen, and Michelle; nephew, James; and great niece, Abby. Nancy leaves behind many lifelong friends and her beloved dog, Zoey, who is equally mischievous.

Special thanks to the EMTs in Damariscotta, the chaplains, Angela and Phil in the Pastoral Care Department at Midcoast Hospital and Karen L., FNP, in the Emergency Department at Midcoast.

Nancy was vivacious, funny, and always ready for a good laugh. Nancy had a big heart and tried to find the good in everyone she met. We wish her peace on her journey.

Services will take place in North Carolina at a later date. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in Maine in the coming months.

