Nancy M. Banfield, 88, of Edgecomb, passed away on Jan. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Banfield of Edgecomb; and children, Edward Banfield and Elaine Waskovich, both of Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print