Nancy Michaud, 77, of Nobleboro, passed away as the sun rose on April 28, 2026 at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital. Alzheimer’s took away the very best of her, but this obituary will do the opposite.

Nancy was the oldest daughter of Joseph and Frances Hubbard and grew up primarily in the Kennebunk area with an older brother, Richard, and younger sister, Marsha. She married Gary Michaud in 1970 and in 1980 they moved to Damariscotta and bought the Oyster Shell cabins, running that business for five years. She loved the cabins and meeting all sorts of people from all over the world.

In 1985, the two decided to take a cross-country trip and spent seven months traveling with a Scotty trailer and a van, experiencing California, New Mexico, Texas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Florida. They ended their trip short when Nancy began feeling ill. She was pregnant. After 16 years of marriage and wanting children, “Mom Mode” was finally engaged. She was the most attentive, caring, empathetic, and engaged mother. She embraced her inner child fiercely and encouraged her daughter, Hayley, to do the same. She made sure her daughter knew she could talk to her about anything and question everything.

Nancy was hilarious with a quick, sharp wit. She had the gift of communicating with absolutely anyone, allowing them a few moments to forget reality and just have a chat. She loved riding her bike, especially in Acadia and Lake Pemaquid Campground. She loved playing games like canasta and poker, Yahtzee, Clue, and Trivial Pursuit. She would never admit this, but she was an excellent photographer. She loved movies, especially horror. She was a voracious reader, though most of the books usually got a dip in the bathtub. She loved to crochet, from doll dresses and sweaters to granny square blankets and dishcloths; there was always a yarn stash.

Nancy loved Disney, collected anything Mickey Mouse, watched every single Disney movie, and wished she could live in Walt Disney World. She collected teapots (and actually used them) and lighthouse trinkets. She loved to sing and dance, her home was a makeshift dance floor with 45s playing and dancing in the kitchen. Nancy was the most incredible mother; she was smart, funny, caring, and beautiful.

Over her 40 years in Nobleboro, she worked for a local attorney, a local jeweler, and a local dentist before retiring at 70. If you ever knew her, you know how great she was. She was a million wonderful things.

In honor of her, be grateful for the good things, be kind to people, love your pets, lend someone your ear, plant flowers, sing, dance, be your most authentic self, fight for what you believe in, enjoy every moment you can, and live your life in such a way that when someone remembers you, they can’t help but smile.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Hayley Garringer; son-in-law, Eric Garringer; and extra daughter, Ingrid Gundersen. Her family will celebrate her life privately.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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