Nancy V. Gamage, 87, of Garland, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2026.

Nancy was born on June 12, 1939 in Damariscotta to Harvey F. and Jennie L. Gamage, of South Bristol. She grew up in South Bristol and graduated from Kents Hill Preparatory School and Westbrook Junior College. Nancy went on to raise five children while also building a career as a bookkeeper and accountant, continuing her work until retiring at the age of 70.

Nancy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy was her family. She loved watching her children and grandchildren grow and flourish and took special delight in teaching, playing, and creating memories with them. She never forgot a birthday or special occasion and made sure those she loved always felt remembered.

She especially cherished summers spent with family at Pemaquid Lake, where she enjoyed swimming, making blueberry cake, and listening to the loons. Nancy also found joy in tending her flower gardens and was well known for knitting and crocheting Afghans and mittens for her family. She loved music of all kinds, enjoyed dancing, and was especially fond of performances by the Maine State Music Theatre.

Nancy is survived by her daughter, Theresa Champagne and her spouse, Bryan, of Phippsburg; and her son, Anthony “Tony” Gamage and his spouse, Lanie, of Garland. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Bryan Champagne, Jessica Schwartz, Kevin Wiacek, Jennie Froehly, Macy Lamson, Hannah Malone, and Tristan Vannah; and by 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her children, Vincent Schwartz, of Lisbon, Valerie Wiacek, of Gorham, and Thomas Schwartz, of Harpswell.

A celebration of Nancy’s life for immediate family was held in her honor at the family camp on Pemaquid Lake.

Nancy will be remembered for her love of family, her thoughtfulness, her generosity, and the many traditions and memories she created for those she loved.

Memories and condolences can be shared at brackettfh.com.

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