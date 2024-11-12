Nancy (West) Ames, 81, of Jefferson, passed away Nov. 10, 2024, following a long battle with cancer. She was born in Damariscotta on Oct. 15, 1943, the daughter of Joseph E. and Edith (Bryant) West.

Nancy attended Castner School in Damariscotta and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Ames, in 1963. They resided in Jefferson, where they raised three children, Carole, William Jr., and Joseph. Nancy worked at Jefferson Village School for several years, and also worked later as a Maine state retirement specialist for Maine State Retirement System, retiring in 2003.

Nancy loved gardening, shopping, crafting, spending her summers at the cottage on Damariscotta Lake, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bill and Nancy enjoyed many years of traveling in their motor home to warm places in the winter, such as Florida and Texas.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, William Sr.; her son, William Jr.; and sister, Sally (West) Cutting.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Robert Cutting and partner, Sharron, of Massachusetts; daughter, Carole Colby, of Augusta; son, Joseph Ames and wife, Holly, of Lindenwold, N.J.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Feyler Jr. and fiance, Ann Clarke, Erinn DeRoy and husband, Blaine, William E. Ames and wife, Kathleen, Jonathan Ames and wife, Grace, Amanda Ratcliff and husband, Larry, Kasey Ames, Jessica Ames, Marissa Linton and fiance, Jerry, and Miranda Linton; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey III, Bridget, Chloe, Emma, Landon, Hannah, Ella, Billy, Dawson, Delilah, Isabella, Jaxson, Coleton, Kenneth, Selina, Jazmine, and Jaceon; she is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and her loving fur baby, Bella.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 at the Hillside Cemetery in Damariscotta. A reception will follow at 25 Old Madden Road in Jefferson. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to either Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105; or Beacon Hospice Care, 5 Community Drive, Suite A, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

