Natalia, fondly known as “Ty,” of Whitefield, age 76, passed away peacefully with her husband, sons, and sister by her side on July 7, 2025 after a lengthy illness.

Ty was born on Oct. 25, 1948 in Las Cruces, N.M., to Mary (Beckett) and Philip Newcomb.

She married Tony Turner on Sept. 30, 1988 in Augusta and they shared 36 years together. Ty always loved residing on Howe Road next door to her parents while raising her two sons and in later years residing near her sister and brother and their families when they moved onto Howe Road.

Ty retired from the Veterans Health Administration at Togus as administrative officer to the chief of psychiatry after more than 30 years of dedicated service. During her time there, she received numerous awards for her dedication to the VA and the veterans she helped serve.

Ty enjoyed having her hair and nails done, shopping, traveling to Martha’s Vineyard, and spending quality time with her sister, family, and close friends. Ty’s love for her family was immense and her generosity was immeasurable. Prior to her illness, she could be found crafting treasured keepsake quilts or creating personalized scrapbooks to give as heartfelt gifts. She also had a knack for writing poetry and had composed many poems throughout the years for special people in her life and for special occasions.

She had a genuine affection for Maine coon cats and devoted a few years to breeding and nurturing them. Ty always made certain that each kitten was placed into a loving home, even if it ended up being her own home.

She was also fond of horse racing and each Labor Day you could count on seeing Ty at the Windsor Fair harness races, sitting in her lawn chair, a cooler by her side, with a racing program and pen in hand having marked which horses she was going to place a bet on. The Kentucky Derby was also a favorite of hers and she looked forward to it each year.

Ty was a devoted and loving wife, mother, nana, great-nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She took great pride in attending Rick and Todd’s ball games while they were growing up and was happiest when she was a spectator at her grandchildren’s sporting events or sitting in the audience at her great-granddaughter’s school musicals or dance recitals. She was their biggest fan.

Ty is survived by her husband, Tony Turner; her sons, Rick Cummings and his partner, Laurie Brann, and Todd Cummings and his wife, Greta, all of Whitefield; stepsons, Lucas Turner and his wife, Nicole, of West Gardiner, and Adam Turner, of Augusta; her sister and best friend, Toni Brann; and brother, Philip Newcombe and his wife, Darlene, all of Whitefield.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Logan Cummings and his wife, Kaitie, of Jefferson, Jake Cummings and his wife, Carmen, of Windsor, Caleb Cummings, of Whitefield, and Sydney Cummings and her fiance, Andrew, of Gardiner; stepgrandchildren, Olivia Turner and her fiance, John, of Portland, Mikayla Turner and her fiance, Scot, and Crosby Turner, all of West Gardiner; great-granddaughters, Mackenzie and Harper Cummings, of Jefferson, whom she simply adored and loved with all her heart; nephews and nieces, Mickey Brann and his wife, Stacey, of Windsor, and his son, Cameron and partner, Vanessa, of Millinocket, Dede Brann-Holmes and her son, Kyle, and Samuel Newcombe, all of Whitefield, Katherine Newcombe-Lang and her husband, Alex, and their daughter, Fable, of Windsor. She is also survived by many cousins and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Mary Newcomb; and her brother-in-law, Jerry Brann.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield on Friday, July 18, 2025 at 11 a.m. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Windsor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Sean Winkley Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Erskine Academy, 309 Windsor Road, South China, ME 04358.

