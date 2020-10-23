Advanced Search
Natalie Kennison died Oct. 19, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Francis Basto.

She was predeceased by sons, Jody Alexander, and Duane Mark Foux Jr.

Natalie was one child of seven, and is survived by her four sisters, Judy, Gail, Caroline, and Faye, and two brothers, Ronnie, and Dana all of Connecticut. She is also survived by her children: daughters, Billie-Jo Welliver of Maine, Jackie Lee Beauvais of Connecticut and Tina Marie Contois of Rhode Island; sons, Jammie Alexander of Maine, and Jessie Alexander of Maine; 18 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren, with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren residing in the Wiscasset area.

Memorial services to be held at a later time, please contact Billie-Jo at 207-751-6383 or Jackie at 860-315-0416 for further information. May she forever rest in peace and fly high with the angels.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

