Natalie (Letow) Russell, 84, formerly of Bristol, passed away on July 3, 2020, at her home in Sandy Springs, Ga. Natalie was born on Feb. 25, 1936, in Jackson, Miss., to Joseph and Barbara Letow.

She attended high school in Vicksburg, Miss., where she later met and married Philip O. Russell. During their 53 years together, they lived in Maine, Virginia, Indiana, and Illinois before finally retiring to Phil’s hometown of Bristol. When Phil passed, she moved to Sandy Springs, Ga., to be closer to family.

Natalie was known for her positive outlook and joy for each new day, along with her easy laugh and beaming smile. She loved meeting new people, and her open-minded kindness was loved by all. She never missed a party — especially if there were dancing and desserts.

She enjoyed volunteering in her community, and spent many hours helping out at libraries, where she was known for finding the right book for every patron.

Natalie loved to travel and visited all 50 states. She and Phil went on many camping trips, including two western trips with their kids, as well as vacations to Hawaii and Barbados. They also enjoyed spending winters in Florida, where many life-long friendships were formed.

She is greatly missed by her daughter, Rachel (husband Eric Baker); her son, Philip (wife Abigail); and three grandchildren, Miranda and Sebastian Russell and Theodore Russell Baker. She is also survived by her sister, Goldie Brody (husband Marvin).

She will be laid to rest privately in the Bristol Mills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love of reading, donations can be made in her memory to the Athens, Georgia, branch of Books for Keeps (booksforkeeps.org).

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

