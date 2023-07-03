Nathanael Wyatt Read, 10, of Waldoboro and Warren, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 26, 2023, at the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland after a long and heroic nine-month battle with leukemia. Nathanael was born on March 16, 2013, to Cynquany (Gregory) Read and Levi Read.

Nathanael went to local schools: Miller School for pre-K and kindergarten and Warren Community School for grades 1-4.

Nathanael loved many activities, including building Legos, listening to music with a couple of his favorite songs being “It’s Raining Tacos” and “Thunder,” watching cartoons and YouTube, playing video game, his favorite being Fortnite, building and putting things together, puzzles and crafts, math, and spending time with family and friends, especially all of his cousins. Nathanael loved bright colored balloons, his favorite colors being red and green. He liked reading, with his favorite books being “Captain Underpants” and “Fly Guy.” Nathanael had two favorite holidays: Halloween because he loved to dress up and the candy, and Christmas because of giving and receiving gifts.

Nathanael loved anything and everything to do with the outdoors such as fireworks, mini golfing, fishing, going to the beach and collecting shells and rocks, trail walking, bike riding, four-wheeling, and going to mines and finding gems. Winter was Nathanael’s favorite time of year where he could go sledding and have snowball fights. He even had fake snowball fights with the doctors and nurses while he was in the hospital.

Nathanael loved to laugh and loved anything that was funny. His smile was magical and infectious and made everyone around him smile. He smiled no matter what. He was a loving, caring blessing from God. He was loved by everyone around him, even those that did not know him personally. Nathanael was a fighter throughout his entire battle with leukemia. Nathanael touched so many lives in his short life, he will never be forgotten.

Nathanael was loved and blessed by a very large family and many friends. Nathanael is survived by his parents; maternal grandparents, Maureen Bryan and Terrence Gregory; paternal grandparents, “Nana” Pamela (Peabody) Read, Grampa and Grammy Walter and Rose Read; aunts and uncles, Walter and Sara Read, Eric and Kristen Read, Rebecca and Fitz Palmer, Hannah Read and Mariah Demmons, Christopher and Carin Morse, Kelly and Martin Jones, Melissa and Chad Sawyer, and Jody Morse; “the cousins,” Jacob, Kaelyn, Jeramiah, Alex, Wade, Keagan, Jackson, Rowan, Isaac, Adassa, Joshua, Ruth, Gage, Ella, Jace, and Colson, Brandon, Brady, Danielle, Stephanie, Wilhelmina, Miriam; close family friends, Christina Fullerton and family, Dre, who Nathanael called “Mr. Fixit” and “the battery man” for all the toys, Shawn, Amy, Lauryn and Aaron Keating; along with other loved ones and friends across the United States, Canada, and Jamaica; and his dog, BO, who he loved so much!

A memorial service will be held for Nathanael on July 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 64 Old County Road in Rockport. A celebration of Nathanael’s life will be held directly after the memorial service at the church as well. In honor of Nathanael, please wear red if you are able to, especially red sneakers.

There will be a second memorial service for Nathanael announced at a later date with his mom’s side of his family.

In the words of Nathanael, “When you cry … they are only tears of happiness.”

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Nathanael, or to share a story or picture, please visit his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

