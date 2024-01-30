Nathaniel Alexander Grasser, of Alna, was promoted to Heaven on Jan. 26, 2024.

Nathan was born in Brunswick on Sept. 27, 1994, to Matthew Anthony Grasser Sr. and Beth Helen (Rattleff) Grasser. He attended schools in Woolwich, Wiscasset, and Bath. Nathan loved driving, especially his motorized bicycle, music, hunting, fishing, the beach, and spending time with his family and friends.

Nathan was predeceased by his fiancée, Yessenia Breceda; paternal grandfather, Leo Grasser (VA); both paternal and maternal great-grandparents; a cousin, Casely Rattleff, of Woolwich; and many others.

He is survived by his mother, Beth, of Alna; and father, Matthew Sr., of Sebring, Fla.; maternal grandparents, Wally and Sharon Staples, of Woolwich; paternal grandmother, Susan Bailey Russello, of Florida; brothers, Matthew, Jonathan and fiancée, Taylor, and Daniel; nieces, Scarlett, Everleigh, and Amethyst; nephew, Hudson; stepfather, Isaac Peterson; stepmother, April Smeel, of Maine; a stepbrother, Devin Mallard, of Maine; stepsisters, Misty and Teddie Petersen; plus many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A celebration of life officiated by Pastor Wally Staples will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2 p.m. at Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene, 255 Gardiner Road, in Wiscasset. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K-9s on the Frontlines. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

