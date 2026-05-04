Neal Allen Reny, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 23, 2026. Born Feb. 20, 1942 to parents Clifford C. and Bertha Mae (Lewis) Reny, Neal grew up on Atlantic Avenue in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. During those years he met the love of his life, Jean Davis, and the two were married in September 1963. They built a home on Kenneyfield Drive and had their first child, Paula, in 1964 and their son, Steve, in 1966.

Neal’s career began at a young age, and he had jobs at Romar’s Bowling Lanes setting pins, Don S. Sewall’s garage as a mechanic, Chetley Rittal’s Boatyard, Maine Yankee, and later with Elbridge Giles, where he learned the excavation trade. In 1977 he founded N.A. Reny Construction building it into a very successful company in the region. He was known for his fairness, work ethic, and love for family, values that he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

Outside of work, Neal had a passion for classic cars and stock car racing. He started as a driver at Wiscasset Speedway in 1971 and later became the owner of Teddy Palino’s No. 7 car, which achieved 18 consecutive wins over the course of two seasons at multiple tracks. He was part of the race team of one of his best friends, Jon Marsh, who was also the artist behind every car Neal raced or owned. A cherished friendship with R.C. Moore was born from racing and lasted over five decades. R.C. and his wife Dinah were great travel companions. Neal attended many NASCAR tracks across the country over the years and spent a lot of time in Daytona, Fla. eventually owning a small home in Port Orange.

In 2002 Neal and Jean purchased Shore Hills Campground, which they still own today.

In recent years Neal had need of a caregiver due to the aftereffects of a stroke in 2013. Since then, Wendy Wood has been his constant companion. The two could be seen driving all over Lincoln County and beyond, traveling to pick up parts for N.A. Reny Construction, doing errands for Shore Hills Campground, sightseeing, or just going on a picnic. Wendy would also travel with Neal and Jean to Florida on many occasions. Her love and loyalty for Neal and the Reny family are appreciated beyond measure.

Neal was predeceased by his son, Stephen Charles Reny; and his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Jean; his daughter, Paula, and her husband, David Warford; granddaughter, Sarah Perry Field, and her dad, Paul Perry; granddaughter, Lindsay Anne Reny, and her fiance, Connor Morton, along with Lindsay’s mom, Valerie Reny; grandson, Stephen A. Reny, and daughter-in-law, Amy Reny.

Neal will be remembered for his kindness, work ethic, devotion to family, and the lasting impact he made on his community and all who knew him.

The family welcomes friends and family to a celebration of life on Sunday, May 17 with service beginning at 11 a.m. and a reception to follow immediately after until 1 p.m. at the Charles E. Sherman American Legion Post No. 36, at 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay. All who knew and loved him are invited to attend and share in remembering a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to donate to the charity of your choice.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

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