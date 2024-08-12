Ned Vitalis passed away Sunday, July 15, 2024 after having incredible courage and acceptance of living with Parkinson’s. Born to Kathryn E. Booker and Nelson T. Booker in Greenfield, Mass. Ned was welcomed by grandmother, Eliza, Aunt Ethel, and big brother, Neal Vitalis.

Ned proudly served his country from 1959 to 1961. He was with the U.S. Army, NSA Agency, stationed in Germany. He graduated from University of MA Amherst, Phi Beta, and Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Phi Beta.

Ned accomplished 43 years of outstanding public service, beginning in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and 34 years in Maine. His work, often behind the scenes, impacted many individuals and families with developmental disabilities and children’s mental health services. Ned was dedicated, committed, and detailed in his work, writing policy, training manuals, grants, and budgets.

On Sept. 16, 1985, Ned signed a lease agreement with Dick Preble, owner and heir to the Preble Farm in Whitefield. This began 25 years of stewardship of this historical Whitefield property dating back to a time before the Civil War.

During these years, Ned committed his time, energy, and finances necessary to prevent the Preble Farm from further structural damage and disrepair. The results of his remarkable efforts, foresight, and love of the farm are the foundation of its existence today.

As Ned would wish, pick up the phone, write an email, or send a text to someone you care about that hasn’t heard from you in a while. Be kind to each other, and have a good time. Always, Ned.

Those who knew Ned will remember him as genuine, honest, caring, and trustworthy.

Ned is survived by his wife, Brenda M. Vitalis; brother, Neal Vitalis, formerly from Florence, Mass, currently Leeds, Mass.; nephews, Neal Vitalis Jr., of Pensacola, Spain, Timothy Vitalis, of Martha’s Vineyard and Vermont, Kevin Vitalis, of Brattleboro, Vt., and Brian Vitalis, of Holden, Mass.

A memorial service will be held on his birthday in Whitefield on Saturday, March 8, 2025. A reminder with details will be published in early 2025.

