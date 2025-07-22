Neil C. Harris, 71, of Waldoboro, passed away at his home on July 13, 2025. Born and raised in Waldoboro to parents Fred and Evelyn (Benner) Harris, Neil was a true local. He graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1972 and spent most of his life always on the move and rarely without a project.

Neil was never much for sitting still. He worked with his hands and made a life of it, first as a self-employed carpenter and later running his own excavation business. He loved being outdoors and was happiest in the woods hunting. Eventually, he turned that love into becoming a Registered Maine Guide. He even took to the skies after earning his private pilot’s license.

In later years, Neil found joy in simpler things. Spending time with his grandchildren became one of his favorite pastimes. He also got into ham radio and enjoyed chatting with folks in far-off countries to ask about their weather.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Joanne Daniello; and niece, Cory Daniello.

Neil leaves behind his loving wife, Carmaleta Harris; son, Neil F. Harris and wife Jennifer, of Washington; daughter, Stacy Harris, of Hawaii; stepchildren, Julie Appel and husband Bill, of Bangor, Zeb Woodbury, of Owls Head, and Zack Woodbury, of Waldoboro; sisters, Carolyn Harris, of Waldoboro, and Judy Wedick and brother-in-law Rick, of New Hampshire; and good friends, Nick and Patty Tavernakis, of Cushing.

A time of visitation will be held Monday, July 21, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A private family graveside service will take place later at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home of Waldoboro. To share online condolences, visit Neil’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

