Neil C. Harris, 71, of Waldoboro, passed away at his home on July 13, 2025. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, July 21, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

A full obituary will be published when available. To share online condolences, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

