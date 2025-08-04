Neil F. Genthner Sr. passed away peacefully at his home in Damariscotta on the afternoon of July 29, 2025. Born at Miles Memorial Hospital, Neil was a true Mainer. His parents, Edna Waltz Genthner and Dennis Genthner Sr., settled in Damariscotta with their three children, Natalie, Neil, and Dennis (also known to family and friends as Sammy). Neil attended Castner Grammar School and Lincoln Academy. His favorite memories from grammar school were the division championships won in both baseball and basketball.

Neil left high school in 1960 during his junior year to pursue joining the U.S. Marine Corp. He attended boot camp at Parris Island, S.C. Once he completed boot camp he was sent to Camp Lejune where he was assigned an infantry position for two years. While in the infantry he was sent overseas, patrolled the waters of Cuba, spent time in the Mediterranean, traveled to Guantanamo Bay, and continued field operations on the islands. In 1962 Neil was part of a team that helped secure the landing for then President Kennedy.

He went on to earn the rank of Lance Corporal Military Police and finished his career with an honorable discharge. In 1970 he continued his service by joining the Army Reserves 76th division where he also earned his GED. He actively served in the Army Reserve for 17 years, and during this time he earned the rank of Sgt. 1st Class-E7, and was an instructor to the boot camp enlistees on all Army weaponry. In 2001 he retired from this position after 31 years and was honorably discharged from the Army.

Neil returned to his true home, Damariscotta, in 1964 and went immediately to work with his uncle, Elbridge Genthner. They worked as woodsmen with their teams of horses and cleared wood throughout Lincoln County.

In 1967 Neil met his wife of 58 years, Marie Barker. They married a year later on Jan. 27, 1968 and went on to build their home in 1970 on Egypt Road, where they raised their four children: Karen, Neil Jr., Jamie, and Robert. As the kids got older and flew the coop, Neil and Marie found joy in traveling cross-country in their motor home with family and friends. Neil loved volunteering at the Grand Prix races while they visited Florida.

In the same year Neil met Marie, he began his career driving fuel trucks for Colby and Gale. He found himself another family at Colby and Gale, and continued driving for them until he retired in 2023.

With his kind heart and generous personality, Neil coached the local Little League team, The Legioneers and Wheels for many years. He dedicated time to be a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts, was an active member of the Massasoit Engine Co. (he remained an honorary member until the time of his passing), and was a lifetime member of both the Legion (local post No. 42) and Elks Club (No. 1008). He enjoyed hunting with his family, fishing, gardening, and dancing with his bride and best friend to “May I Have This Dance.”

Neil will be forever remembered as a loyal husband, a loving dad, and a forever Bampie.

He will be greatly missed by wife Marie; sister Natalie House; daughter Karen Genthner Helmuth; sons Neil Jr. and wife, Virginia, Jamie and wife, Maria, and youngest, Robert; grandchildren Nicole Grant, Sarah McLain, Jennifer Genthner, Brianna Genthner, Mary Genthner, and Ava Genthner; great-grandchildren Tyler Donahue, Taylor Donahue, Ryan Hilton, and Amelia Hilton; nieces Liz Barker, Stacy Barker, Amanda Barker, Kimberly House, and Karen Prock; nephews Chris House and Jimmy Barker; brother-in-law Russell Barker, and all the friends he made family along the way.

He was predeceased by mother Edna; father Dennis; brother Sammy; brothers-in-law Jerry Barker and Jim Barker, and grandson Michael McLain.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A memorial service to remember Neil will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Neil’s honor to: Lincoln Academy Boosters, 81 Academy Hill, Newcastle, ME 045534; Massasoit Engine Co., P.O. Box 1206, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or Miles Memorial Hospital League, 35 Miles St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

