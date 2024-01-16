Neiland N. Campbell, 87, of Newcastle, passed away on the evening of Jan. 14 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, after a period of declining health.

A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A service to remember Neil will follow at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

