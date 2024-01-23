Neiland Nelson Campbell “brother” born at home in the “little house,” to Hazel Reay and Wilson Ford Campbell in Newcastle, on July 25, 1936, passed away quietly and in comfort on Jan. 14 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

Neil’s family roots run deep with 10 generations of Campbell’s coming from Newcastle. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in North Newcastle, followed by Lincoln Academy and then served six years in the Navy, stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he worked as an air traffic controller. He was a proud member of the American Legion, a master mason of the Lincoln Lodge in Wiscasset, and served the town of Newcastle as a selectman for 19 years. Neil retired after 30 years from Brunswick Naval Air Station where he worked as an electrical planner and estimator, also working his “gentleman’s” farm in the evenings and on the weekends, where he raised cattle, pigs, chickens, and tended the jersey cow Blossom, whom he milked by hand day and night for many years. Neil enjoyed coaching little league baseball, flying his small plane, gardening, and haying in the hot sun with his wife, Lynne.

After 30 years at Brunswick Naval Air Station, Neil worked as a code enforcement officer for 13 years in Lincoln County. During this time, he spent a large portion of his time on Moosehead Lake, where he and Lynne built a log cabin for family and friends. Later they would spend the winter months enjoying the warmer weather at their home in Florida. Neil was a man rich in history and the love of his family. He will be missed immensely.

Neil was preceded by his first wife, Janice Marie Harriman, the mother of his three children; his siblings, Talbot “Sammy” Wilson Campbell, Judith Ann Grover, Marcia Mable Hall, and Jeffrey Campbell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Lynne McFarland Campbell; oldest daughter, Carla Jean Carver and her husband, Davis; son, Neiland “Beau” Nelson Campbell Jr.; and youngest daughter, Virginia “Ginna” Marion Campbell and her husband, Nate. Bonus daughters, Sara Pinkham and her husband, Kris, and Amy Sprague Cornaire. Grandchildren, Laurel, Forrest, Joshua, Jesse, Natalie, and Naiya. Great-grandchildren, Azalea, Oliver, Reid, and Isla.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 10 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A service to celebrate Neil’s life will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Neil’s memory to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

