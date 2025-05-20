Nelson A. “Sonny” Lash, 89, of Friendship, died May 13, 2025 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Sonny was born Nov. 29, 1935 in New Bedford, Mass., to Nelson J. Lash and Marie King Lash. Sonny’s family moved from New Bedford to Friendship when he was a young boy. He attended local schools and graduated from Waldoboro High School.

Sonny was a hardworking man. He worked all his life, beginning as a lobsterman and boat builder. Sonny made his “impossible dream” a reality by opening his own boat shop in Friendship where he became a boat builder for many years. He also worked at the Button Factory in Waldoboro for a brief time. He worked for Steel-Pro for the last 20 years of his work life. He was a smart man who applied his skills to any work challenge.

Sonny attended church in Friendship and Wiscasset. He married Lorna Miller Lash on July 11, 1971 at the Woolwich Baptist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed carving ducks and whales. He was very proud of his home that he lived in which was built by his grandfather.

Sonny wasn’t one to complain. At any given time when you saw Sonny and asked how he was, no matter how he was feeling, he would always say “Fine and dandy.”

He was predeceased by his wife, Lorna Lash; sons, Mark and Joshua Lash; sister, Joan Murphy; and grandson Parker Lash.

He is survived by his sons, Tony Lash and his wife, Bobbi, of Waldoboro; Ricky Lash and his wife, Wendy, of Waldoboro; Tim Lash and his wife, Glendora, of Waldoboro; brother, David Lash, of Portsmouth, N.H.; grandchildren, Anthony Lash, Amy Lash, Angie Lash, Alicia Lawson, Hope Lash, Leah Lash, Lexi Lash, Brianna Lash, and Jeremiah Bartlett; and several great-grandchildren.

A private family burial for Sonny and Lorna will be in the Harbor Cemetery in Friendship.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

