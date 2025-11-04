On Nov. 5, 1983 at Pen Bay Hospital, weighing in at 5 lbs. 13.5 oz. and 15 inches long, a ball of fire was born. He walked before he crawled; backflipping off everything.

With a twinkle in his eyes, devilish grin, and one raised eyebrow, you knew you were going to be shocked, breathless, laughing, aggravated or Super Fly Jimmy Snukard.

Nicki attended Waldoboro and Nobleboro schools – teachers and bus drivers are still shaking their heads.

Growing up he spent hours at the basketball court across the street with his brothers, neighborhood kids, and stepdad. Simpler times.

A happy go lucky guy – he had a huge heart, handsome, competitive, and athletically gifted. A prankster full of hell. Flare for the dramatics. Anything he touched went faster than it should. “Skateboarding down Levensaler Hill.”

Nick literally danced through life. No matter where or what he was doing, you were going to see his moves.

Loyal to a fault. He’d give a beating or take one. Stood his ground for family, friend, or stranger, against odds. No question asked.

Worked in construction most of his life from Maine to Tennessee and beyond.

He adored his mother. Missed his father and stepdad. Deeply loved his brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Lived life to the extreme. Loved unconditionally. Blessed to have an unbelievably huge family. He honestly loved you all.

Most of all, he loved his kids. His miracles. Fishing, camping, sledding, just hanging out. Dressing in costumes for tea parties. Singing at the top of his lungs all the wrong words, dancing. He loved making them laugh. Embarrassing them acting foolish.

On Oct. 25, 2025, this ball of fire that burned so bright, filling everywhere he went with energy and laughter, will no more.

Nana Lorraine Fowler will hug you for the first time.

Nicki is survived by his children, Jonathon, Zachary, and “Baby girl” Leanna Winchenbach; mother, Debbie Fowler-Robbins; brothers, Dacota and Kenny Robbins, their wives, Stephanie and Alyssa; sisters, Kristina Simmons and Jossilyn Robbins; grandkids, Kenneth and Brenda Fowler; uncles and aunts, Laurie and Bruce Rolfe, Steve Winchenbach, Don, Crissy and Patty Nickles, Helen Rogers and Maria Lindsey; children’s mother, Nacole Darling and Family Deedee, Joe, Lisa, Carl, and Becky. 25 years of laughter and tears.

He is predeceased by Carl, Gloria, Anna, Ralph, Beatrice, Eugene, Sylvia, Corey, Scott, and Arlene Winchenbach. Frank, Hazel, Lorraine, Tammy, and Kenny Fowler Jr. Donald, Barbara, and Chuck Nickles. George Campbell, Ruth, and Olive.

A celebration of life will be at The Elks Lodge in Rockland Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, from 1-5 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Hall Funeral Home, hallfuneralhomes.com.

