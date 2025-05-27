It is with great sadness that we share that Noah Dionysus Gottlieb, 55, of Whitefield, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of May 19, 2025.

Noah was born on Feb. 4, 1970, in East Strasburg, Pa., the son of Brian and Martha Gottlieb (née Espenscheid). His family moved to Maine later that year and Noah was raised for most of his childhood in Freeport. After a brief few years in St. Peter, Minn., the family moved back to Maine, settling in Whitefield, where his mother still resides.

As a young adult, Noah’s bold and adventurous spirit opened him up to the world. He toured on a riverboat down the Amazon in Peru, spent a few sundrenched and hardworking summers as a sternman on a lobster boat out of Boothbay Harbor, immersed himself in the beauty, culture, and language of Guatemala, and found a cozy fourth floor walk-up in Paris so he could learn French. All along the way, he met new friends and shared his joyous and generous spirit.

Noah was a graduate of the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor. It was in Bar Harbor where he met his wife, Liza Gottlieb (née Stith), with whom he built a rich and joyful life. Together, they raised two daughters. Noah’s pride in his daughters was boundless.

Noah worked for many years with Lee Schneller Fine Gardens as a landscaper influenced by the traditional gardens of Japan where he had visited for inspiration several times. His completed projects along the Midcoast area will be enjoyed for many years to come.

Noah had a strong creative spirit and an endless imagination. He was always full of ideas for a new grand project and throughout his life devoted himself to a variety of artistic pursuits with passion. He played in several rock bands, notably the Angelic Slugs, with whom he played the traffic cone. Sadly, his idea to lip sync in a Meatloaf cover band was never realized. Beyond being a full-fledged soldier of rock, Noah also explored a full spectrum of visual arts including sculpture, drawing, and vibrant painting.

Noah found his spiritual home in Catholicism and was baptized, confirmed, and had his first communion this Easter.

Noah lived his life with curiosity and wonder. One never forgot Noah once you met him. His laugh was infectious and larger than life. His warmth was undeniable and sincere. He loved and was loved by many. He is profoundly missed.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Gottlieb, of Whitefield; his wife, Liza Gottlieb, also of Whitefield; his daughters, Cricket Gottlieb, of Rockland, and Oliver Claire (née Gottlieb) and her wife, Macy Claire (née Aube), of Topsham; his siblings, Daniel Gottlieb, of Boston, Stephen Gottlieb and his wife, Patricia Gottlieb (née Papineau), of Boothbay, and Sarah Bailey (née Gottlieb), of Portland; and many, many dear friends.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gardiner at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 31. A reception will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Loudon Hill Center, adjacent to The River Studio, in Hallowell. Carpooling is strongly encouraged.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

