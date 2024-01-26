Norma Anne O’Grady, age 87, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport.

Born Feb. 6, 1936, in Woolwich, Norma was daughter to Hartley J. and Ida Otis Lounsbury. Growing up in the Bath and Woolwich area, she attended local schools.

Norma met her husband Joseph O’Grady Jr. in Delaware, where they married and worked hard to raise their family. Norma was a school bus driver in Maryland before moving back home and working for Kno-Wal-Lin in home health care for 20 years before her retirement in 1992.

Never an idle lady, Norma was often found playing cards, Beano, and crocheting. Norma loved to go camping. She always was a caring and loving person.

Predeceased by her husband, Joseph O’Grady, and longtime friend; and son-in-law, Steven D. Thompson Sr. in 2017; and a son, Michael Greenleaf. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Lindsey, of Waldoboro; a son, Albert Greenleaf Jr. and spouse, Barbara, of Westport Island; daughter, Stacy Gammerman-Ranieri, of New Jersey; grandchildren, Christy Thompson and spouse, Donald Beeton, of Waldoboro, Steven and Brenda Thompson, of Friendship, Samantha and William Schaafsma, of California, and Miranda Lindsey, of Wiscasset. She is also survived by great-grandchildren, Jessica Skyes-Brunick and spouse, Charles Brunick, of Waldoboro, and Steven D. Thompson III and spouse, Abby, of Warren; as well as many other relatives, and friends, too numerous to count.

The family will be planning a celebration of Norma’s life in the future.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

To share a memory or condolence please visit Norma’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

