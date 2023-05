Norma Fall Stevens, age 90, of Augusta, formerly of Nobleboro and Kittery, passed away at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Long Term Care at Glenridge, on May 9, 2023.

Norma was a mother to five children; ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. Her message: don’t cry because I’m gone, smile because I was here.

Many thanks for the loving care provided by the hospice staff at Glenridge.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print