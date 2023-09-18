Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Norman C. Hunt Service Announcement

at

Visiting hours for Norman C. Hunt, who passed away on the afternoon of Aug. 25, 2023, will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A funeral for Norman will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro (by Moody’s Diner) with refreshments to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to any one of Norman’s favorite organizations, including the Whitefield Lions Club, P.O. Box 52, Coopers Mills, ME 04353; and/or Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for Norman’s family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^