Visiting hours for Norman C. Hunt, who passed away on the afternoon of Aug. 25, 2023, will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A funeral for Norman will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the First Baptist Church of Waldoboro (by Moody’s Diner) with refreshments to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to any one of Norman’s favorite organizations, including the Whitefield Lions Club, P.O. Box 52, Coopers Mills, ME 04353; and/or Wreaths Across America, P.O. Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for Norman’s family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

