Norman E. Carter, better known as “Pepa,” passed away Jan. 18, 2025, in Bremen from his battle with cancer. He was born in Damariscotta on Nov. 19, 1961, the son of Fernald and Carrie Sanborn Carter.

He was a lifelong resident of Waldoboro and attended Waldoboro schools; he began his career as a fisherman.

Norman went to New Bedford, Mass. and worked on a scallop boat. He made many trips there.

When he was home, he was a hard worker and took care of his family as a clamdigger, lobsterman, shrimping, elvering, and other jobs.

He cut his own wood and hauled it to keep his family warm; family was everything to him.

Norman enjoyed his moose hunts up north with his brother, Donny Boyington, and family. He also enjoyed bird hunting up north with his friend, Perry Stevens.

He also enjoyed his deer hunting trips down east with his daughter, Leanne and husband, Joshua, as well as his grandsons and other family members.

He went hunting last fall and was the first one to get a deer.

Norman loved his family and friends so much, his daughters and grandkids meant the world to him, and other kids as well; he was Pepa to all of them, and he would do anything for them and for anyone.

He enjoyed his family, taking them on the boat for picnics, fishing, just spending time with them.

Norman was a trustee and later vice president of the West Waldoboro Community Church, where he was a member.

He was also a boat builder with his dad, a hard worker, whose greatest joy was his family. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his grandson, Keegan.

He is survived by his wife, Ramona Carter; daughters, Colleen Bissey and husband Brandon, of Waldoboro, Leanne Harvey and husband, Joshua, of Waldoboro, Olivia and Norma Carter, of Waldoboro; and son, Jacob Carter, of Rockport; and grandchildren Shelby Lopes, of Rockland, Quinntin Lopes, of Bangor, Bryent and Owen Harvey, of Waldoboro, Elizabeth, Hayden, and Lukus, of Waldoboro, Lauren Bissey, of Colorado, and Andrew, Abel, and Jackson, of Rockport.

He is survived by brother, Donald Boyington and wife Joyce, of Waldoboro; brother, Ralph Boyington and wife, Charlene, of Waldoboro; sister, Ruth Poland and husband, Ronald, of Bremen; brother, Eugene Carter and wife, Manola, of Bremen; brother, Ronald Carter and wife, Debbie, of Waldoboro; brother, Daniel Carter, of Waldoboro; sister, Nancy Taylor and husband, Rick, of Bremen; and brother, Ellic Mottram, of North Trescott; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin, Barbara Harvey.

A memorial will be held at a later date and he will be put to rest in Bremen Cemetery.

The family would like to take this time to thank all of our families and friends for all the love and support you gave Norman and his families.

Care and arrangements were entrusted to Direct Cremation of Maine in Belfast.

