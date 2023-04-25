Norman E. Legg, 86, of Bradford Road in Wiscasset, died peacefully Friday, April 21, 2023, at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, with his son and daughter by his side.

He was born in North Attleboro, Mass. on July 30, 1936, at the family farm, a son of Charles F. and Louise (Weideman) Legg.

Norm graduated from North Attleboro High School in 1954, where he played football and was a star pitcher on the baseball team. He entered the Army National Guard and, in 1962, married Marcia L. Soper. Over the years, he was employed as a tree surgeon, worked in construction, and for Picker X-Ray Corp. in Massachusetts. He was able to transfer to Maine with Picker X-Ray, and moved to Wiscasset in 1980. He finished his career working for the state of Maine Highway Department, which he loved. He was employed seasonally for L.L. Bean.

He was an avid gardener and always looked forward to his annual vegetable garden. In addition, he enjoyed bird watching, hunting, and fishing. He and his wife, Joan, owned a cabin at Moxie Lake, which they enjoyed for many years.

Norm was predeceased by Joan M. Legg on April 9, 2021; one stepson, Stanley Curtis Jr.; and four brothers, Ken, Merrill, Curt, and Charlie; and one sister, Corinne Svendsen.

He is survived by one son, Brian P. Legg and his partner, Ann Marie Howe, of Pawtucket, R.I.; one daughter, Joanne M. Sheehan and her husband, Mark, of Hampton, N.H.; two stepdaughters, Lisa Gallant, of Norway, and Karla Browne of Oxford; one brother, Ronald Legg, of Florida; and sister-in-law, Carol Legg, of San Diego, Calif.; as well as several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bargain Basement at St. Phillips Episcopal Church, 12 Hodge St., Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home at 819 High St. in Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

