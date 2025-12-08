Norman “Norm” Best, 80, of Whitefield, died Nov. 30, 2025, due to complications from pulmonary disease. He passed away at Hillside Terrace in Hallowell surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Rumford on Nov. 4, 1945, a son of Norman E. and Everdine (Knox) Best. He grew up in Augusta, graduating from Cony High School in 1964.

Norm served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968, serving one year in Vietnam. He then worked at Pratt & Whitney and Statler Tissue before beginning his career with the state of Maine.

He worked as a finance officer with the Maine Attorney General’s office for 30-plus years, retiring in 1998. He worked for Specialty Products in his retirement as a delivery driver.

Norm was a resident of Whitefield for most of his life. It was here that he raised his family and shared 35 years with his wife, Dorothy (Schmitt). Norm was an active and devoted officer of the Coopers Mills Fire Department for over 50 years. He worked tirelessly to coordinate the fire department’s annual auctions and truly enjoyed interacting and socializing with members of his community while organizing these fundraisers. The town of Whitefield and the fire department considered him an invaluable citizen.

Norm is predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Dottie. He is survived by his daughters, Julie Best (Juan Pons), of Florida, and Amy Best (Paul Atkinson), of Virginia; stepson, Michael Gordon, of Whitefield; stepdaughter, Ginny Fitzgerald (Bruce Fitzgerald), of South China; grandchildren, Victoria (Condon) Bohrer and Tyler Condon; and a brother, Bradley Best, of East Andover. He is also survived by 19 first cousins.

The family extends their gratitude to staff at the Togus VA Medical Center, MaineGeneral Hospice, and Hillside Terrace for their tremendous kindness and attentiveness. A private family gathering will take place in the spring.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church Street, Augusta, ME 04330.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home website at khrfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

