Normand Raymond Daigle, 93, of Edgecomb, passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2023. Normand was born on Nov. 13, 1930 to Raymond Daigle and Laura (Chamberlain) Daigle.

Normand grew up in Madawaska and attended local schools.

Normand started working at a young age in the woods. Normand was also an over the road trucker for a number of years. In 1971 he started working for Shepard Brothers in Hallowell as a pipeline specialist and remained with the company until his retirement.

Normand and his wife Jeannine loved to go camping and travelled all over the United States and Canada. They would spend six months in Florida, two months in Canada, and the rest of the year in Maine.

Normand was predeceased by his wife, Jeannine Daigle; grandson, Jacob Daigle; brothers, Herbie Daigle, Edwin Daigle, Patrick Daigle, and Donald Daigle; and sisters, Gladys Dumais, Rita Pelletier, and Irene Parent.

Normand is survived by his sons, Roger Daigle, of Sanford, Gill Daigle and wife, Gloria, of Eagle Lake, and John Daigle and wife, Melissa, of Waldoboro; daughter, Louise and husband, Bob, of Cape May, N.J.; grandchildren, Jaime Boykin, Mike Geronimo, Paul Daigle, Samantha Daigle, Samuel Daigle, and Desiree Nichols; along with several great-grandchildren; and sister, Verna Dobson, of Connecticut.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2024 and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall’s of Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Normand or to share a story or picture, please visit Normand’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

