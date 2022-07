A celebration of life for Olevia Cable Watson, who passed away on Feb. 27, 2022, will be held on her 100th birthday, Sunday, July 31 from 2-4:30 p.m. at The 1812 Farm in Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Skidompha Public Library, P.O. Box 70, Damariscotta, ME 04543; Newcastle Fire Company, P.O. Box 270, Newcastle, ME 04553; or the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314.

