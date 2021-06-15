Advanced Search
Olive M. Snow Service Announcement

at

A memorial service for Olive M. Snow, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, will be held at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

