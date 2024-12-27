It is with great sadness the family of Onofrio Bruno Sabatine shares his passing. Onofrio, known to his friends as “Nerf,” was born in Rosette, Pa. on March 27, 1935, the son of Nicholas and Mary.

Nerf spent his early years working on the Greggo dairy farm where his love of farming began. After high school he attended Kutztown State Teacher’s College with Mildred “Millie,” who became his partner in life on Aug. 24, 1957. They shared 62 years and raised three children.

Following the completion of undergraduate studies, Nerf did graduate work at Bowling Green State University. In 1962 he accepted a position as a political science professor at Mary Mount College, moved his family to Tarrytown, N.Y., then settled in Pocantico Hills on Old Sleepy Hollow Road. There Nerf and Millie cleared the land, built a home, raised chickens, geese, goats, pigs, and planted a substantial garden. The January and May 1970 issues of organic gardening featured Nerf’s winning essay for most productive garden on one acre. He wrote, “It is hard work, but the alternative is the over-sprayed, over-chemicalized, over-synthesized, under-flavored foods” available in the grocery stores. Nerf was always ahead of his time.

In the early ‘70s when development was ever increasing and Nerf’s love of farming became undeniable, he and Millie purchased 90 acres in Whitefield. The move from New York occurred in 1976 when at age 42 Nerf retired from teaching. Ever adverse to machinery, he purchased his first team of mules to plow the land, harvest wood, and for haying. He continued to have an active team until 2019. Known far and wide for his draft mules, Nerf and his teams were participants at the Common Ground Fair each year in Windsor.

Nerf spent his days in Maine tending his show quality organic garden, raising chickens, pigs, and managing his small herd of milk cows. The cows produced the milk used to make Millie’s cheeses. Nerf was her biggest supporter in her cheesemaking endeavor. He went weekly to the farmers market in Damariscotta and to local restaurants and stores where he sold both veggies and cheeses. It brought him pleasure to socialize with his new and regular customers.

Life offers few constants, but one that could always be relied upon was Nerf and Millie on their farm. They were a cornerstone of their community. Another was Nerf’s moral high ground and his quiet advocacy for what he believed to be right. Ever the conservative in his use of resources, he was a model for leaving a tiny footprint on the planet. He promoted family togetherness, often to the dismay of his children through work projects. But there were many lessons taught and carried through life.

A lifelong avid reader, Nerf spent his later years immersed in books, tending his property, and happily receiving friends and loved ones.

Nerf is survived by his daughter, Lisa; son, Nicholas; daughter-in-law, Donna; and five grandchildren, Kelsea, Kate, and Kaleb Bridgham, Sam and Henry Sabatine. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Millie; son, Paul; his parents; and brother, Philip.

A burial service will be held in the spring at the Whitefield Cemetery, followed by a celebration of Nerf’s life at the farm, to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Whitefield Fire & Rescue or the Gardiner library.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, ME 04345.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home at staplesfuneralhome.com.

