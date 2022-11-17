Orianna B. Mank, 79, of Nobleboro, passed away on Nov. 15, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, after a period of declining health. Orianna was born on Oct. 12, 1943, in Damariscotta, the daughter of John Feyler and Mary (Winslow) Feyler.

Orianna graduated from Waldoboro High School in the class of 1961. She married Donald Mank on Oct. 28, 1961 and they recently celebrated their 61st anniversary. She worked at Sylvania for 41 years.

Orianna loved doing crafts, painting and was a wonderful baker. She attended the North Nobleboro Baptist Church and helped with the North Nobleboro serving group. She loved helping others and embraced her Christian faith.

Orianna was predeceased by her father, John Feyler. She is survived by her mother, Mary Feyler, of Nobleboro; her loving husband of 61 years, Donald Mank, of Nobleboro; son, Gregory Mank, of Nobleboro; daughter, Roxanna Mank, of Waldoboro; son, Dakota Mank, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Benjamin Mank, of Nobleboro, Allison Mank, of Nobleboro, Dominik Mank, of Waldoboro, and Adrian Mank, of Waldoboro; and her sister, Shirley Hall, of Nobleboro.

The family will honor her life privately.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

