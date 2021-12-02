Otis Bryan Benner Jr., 95, of Waldoboro, died at the Veterans Home, Bangor, on Nov. 30, 2021.

He was born in Nobleboro, April 9, 1926, at the Benner Ancestral Farm, the son of Otis Bryan Benner Sr. and Ida Jackson Benner.

At the age of four, with his parents and sister, Eleanor, moved to Waldoboro, where he grew up and lived. At the age of 17 he enlisted into the U.S. Navy, March 1943, during World War II. He served aboard the U.S. AK 131 Melucta, as Hospital Apprentice First Class, in the American and Asiatic/Pacific areas. Following the close of the war, he served at the Chelsea Veteran’s Hospital in Massachusetts. Upon his discharge, December 1945, he returned home and to Waldoboro High School, graduating in the class of 1947.

Otis married the love of his life, Gladys Viola Cushman, Oct. 25, 1952.

Otis worked alongside his father in farming, forestry and carpentry, until his father was no longer able to. His parents, brothers, and sisters were proud of him. He continued in his previous employment, adding masonry to his many accomplishments, not retiring. He was well known in the area to help the elderly keep up their homes, so that they could continue to live there. Always there for a person in need.

His wife, Gladys and son, Douglas Benner, predeceased him, along with a granddaughter, Nichole Benner; brothers, Gary Edward Benner, and Raymond I Benner sister, Sylvia Buck; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Buck, Harold, and Frank Cushman; sisters-in-law, Lauretta Cushman, and Anita Benner; nephews, Ronald, Steven, and Morgan Benner, and Michael Buck; and niece, Kathy Benner.

He is survived by two sons, Bryan Benner, of Liberty, and Craig Benner, of Glenburn; daughter, Emily Benner of Milford; granddaughters, Maria Cox and her husband, Michael, of Waldoboro, and Heather O’Brien and husband, Shane, of Herman, and Amy Collins and her husband, Andy, of Phoenix, Ariz.; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Eleanor Martin and husband, Carroll, of Searsport; brothers, Ronald Benner, of Union, and Robert Benner, of Waldoboro; sister-in-law, Donna Jillson and her husband, James, of Rockland; daughter-in-law, Wendy Pires, of Lincolnville; brother-in-law, Sherman Cushman and his wife, Alice, of Friendship; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the request of Otis there will be no funeral at this time.

A service remembrance to be held in late spring at the Family Benner Cemetery, Old County Road, Nobleboro.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

