Page B. Williams passed away at 4:20 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2024, as a result of a motorcycle accident while on vacation in Arizona. He went out on a high note, doing what he loved, riding and playing pranks on his mom. Page loved his family, friends, festivals, going fast, loud bikes, a bit of rum, and a puff.

He was born at Bath, Feb. 27, 1991 to proud parents, Jane Benner and Hugh Williams. Besides his parents Page leaves behind friend, soulmate, and partner, Aslynn McKee. He will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, cats; and other family, Brian and Amber, Dee and Jerry; and his best buds, Mitch and Parker. His smile will be our “Sunshine Forever.”

Page is an organ donor and will live and love on through others.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Lincoln County Animal Shelter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

