Pamela J. Burton, 70, of Damariscotta, passed on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at home.

Pam was born in York on April 5, 1950 to Cedric R. and Jane I. (Horning) Allen. She was raised in Ogunquit and graduated from Wells High School in 1968.

Pam went on to college in Miami, Fla., where she worked for a few years before returning to the Boston area and finally back home to Maine, where she began her career in the insurance field.

Pam worked for the Morris Insurance Agency in the Wells area and then moved with her family to Damariscotta. There she worked with Chapman & Chapman Insurance and eventually the Cheney Insurance Co. In 2005 she moved back to Wells and Morris Insurance, where she worked until her retirement. She then once again moved back to Damariscotta, the town she had grown to love.

Pam enjoyed going to yard sales with her good friends Jenny and Rosemary, trekking far and wide to see what treasure the next sale would present. She loved to cook and was always game to try a new recipe. If something was good she insisted on sharing with friends and family. We all have Pam’s recipes in our files.

Pam was a devoted friend. She loved her family deeply and enjoyed lifelong, sustaining friendships. Her generous humor recognized the sometimes absurd bend in life, but she saw life steady and she saw life whole. Pam’s warm, quick wit and laugh will always be with us.

Pam was predeceased by her mother, Jane I. Jacobs; father, Cedric Allen; sister, Cheryl M. Allen; and brother, Kenneth S. Allen. She is survived by her son, Scott W. Burton and fiancee Breana Goodwin of Rochester, N.H.; the light and love of her life, granddaughter, Kassidy Burton; brothers, John W. Jacobs and Jason Allen of Wells; sisters, Suze Allen of San Francisco, Calif., Barbara Allen of New Mexico; and her former husband, Francis W. Burton III, with whom she remained good friends. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later this spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

