Pamela J. Parker, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2026 at the age of 74. She was surrounded by her family in her last days.

Pam was born on July 8, 1951, in Farmington to Fred A. Collins and Estelle (Lambert) Collins. Pam grew up surrounded by the natural beauty of the area, where her love for the outdoors blossomed through fishing, camping, and riding four-wheelers and motorcycles.

Pam dedicated much of her early career as an administrative secretary at the University of Maine Orono. She then went on to work in a doctor’s office.

Beyond her professional life, Pam had a joyful spirit that shone through her many hobbies. She loved to crochet, sew, and garden, nurturing both beautiful flowers and delicious vegetables. Her creative pursuits provided not only beauty but also nourishment for her family, and she cherished every family reunion, always ready with a warm smile and stories to share.

She was also a proud member of the American Legion in Damariscotta, where she built lasting friendships and contributed to her community.

She was predeceased by her father, Fred A. Collins; mother, Estelle Collins; grandson, Andrue Leach; and former husband, Wally Jewell.

Family meant the world to Pam. She is survived by her husband, George Parker; her loving daughter, Lisa Schultz, of Waldoboro; son, Sean Jewell and wife Holli, of Washington; and her cherished siblings: sisters, Kelly Gleason and husband Al, of Industry, and Brenda Merrill and husband Bill, of Bowdoin; and brothers, Michael and David, of Bath.

Pam’s legacy continues through her adoring grandchildren, Dylan, Brandon (Kirsten), Sean (Tara), Allysa (Travis), Ryan, Jasmyne, and Mathue; as well as her great-grandchildren, Adriana, Anneliese, Rylee, Lyla, Leia, Addy, Kyleigh, Jordan, Layton, Bryson, Lauren, Colbie, Aria, and Bella Rue.

A celebration of Pam’s remarkable life will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro, where family and friends will come together to honor her memory and share loving stories. Her family invites all those whose lives she touched to join them as they reflect on her beautiful journey, the love she shared, and the laughter she inspired.

Pam will be dearly missed but remembered fondly, living on in the hearts of those she loved.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Parker family, please visit Pam’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

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