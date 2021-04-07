Pamela J. St. Jean, of Alna, died peacefully on March 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy of kindness, compassion, and living their lives to the fullest.

Born to Pauline E. (Jacobs) Dalton and Richard A. Dalton Sr. on July 30, 1957, Pam grew up in Wiscasset and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1975. The eldest of six with a working mom, she was integral in helping raise her siblings, who she cared for with grace and lovingness. She loved dance classes as a girl and had fond memories of time with cousins during her childhood. As an adult Pam worked as a nurses’ aide, as a bartender at The Ledges, and then enjoyed many years as a caretaker for James and Jean Barr of Edgecomb and their family.

Pam will be lovingly remembered for her nurturing, compassionate heart, her creative crafting ability, a passion for cooking and baking, and her genuine love of sharing it all with others. She shared thousands of home-baked breads and cookies, countless homemade meals, lobster shell sculptures, and homemade gift baskets, all delivered with a warm smile to brighten someone’s day. Pam graciously coordinated and hosted many fun family events and important community fundraisers. She was a feeder, nurturer, and friend of birds, chipmunks, plants, and her tiny dogs. She threw unprecedented winter luaus, was an expert of the Yankee swap, a big fan of The Generics and The Dyer Neck Gang, and never missed a birthday or family celebration.

The greatest joys of Pam’s life were spreading kindness and time spent with her family. Married briefly to Salvador Perez, they had a daughter who would grow to be her best friend. Later she met Mike St. Jean and they blended their families to raise three children and a variety of household pets, farm animals, and random wild rescue animals over their 40-year marriage. She was a devoted spectator through her kids’ sports and activities, and their biggest cheerleader and advocate into adulthood. One of her greatest delights was becoming Grammie Pammy to her three grandchildren. They loved her unconditionally and she found endless happiness playing, crafting, cooking, and sharing her love of Duck Puddle Campground with them.

Pam’s happiest place was Duck Puddle. Over her many years as a seasonal camper, she wore a variety of hats. A favorite was Pammy’s Snack Shack with her son Adam. Together they created a delicious food stand that was a hit with campers and a fun adventure they enjoyed together. She organized and taught kids’ crafts and activities through many summers. She spearheaded multiple fundraisers and community events, being the liaison between the campground and the community. Her recent and favorite project was a community garden that she helped organize and run with help from her husband Mike. Together they spent countless hours prepping, planting, and growing vegetables while helping other gardeners and sharing their overflow veggies with other campers. As a result of love and generosity by her close friends Meredith and Paul Blakesley and Jim and Mary Grimes, her final days were spent exactly as she had hoped: at beautiful, peaceful Duck Puddle, overlooking the lake, surrounded by her loved ones.

Pam is survived by her mother, Pauline E. Dalton of Wiscasset; her husband, Michael St. Jean of Alna; one daughter, Angie Perez Marshall and husband Sean of South Berwick; and two sons, Aaron St. Jean of Bowdoinham, and Adam St. Jean of Bath. Pam is survived by her three grandchildren, Bodhi Marshall, Eva Marshall, and Kenzie Marshall. She leaves behind two sisters, Sherry Foster and husband Brad of Venice, Fla., Trudy Perkins and husband Hal of Wiscasset; and three brothers, Michael Dalton of Wiscasset and his partner Theresa Wesley, Rick Dalton and his wife Cyndy of Orange Park, Fla., and Joe Dalton and his wife Amber of Newcastle. Pam is also survived by her best lifelong friend, Lori Brewer. Additionally, Pam will be sorely missed by several nieces, nephews, and their children, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. Pam was predeceased by her father, Richard A. Dalton Sr.

Family bond, love, kindness, and community were her greatest triumphs.

She lived with grace, loved unconditionally, and used compassion as her guide. Many were touched by her warmth and kindness and she will be greatly missed.

A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 27 at 2 p.m. at Duck Puddle Campground.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity in her name. One of her favorite organizations was Midcoast Humane, midcoasthumane.org/donate.

