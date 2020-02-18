Pamela Kick Powning passed away peacefully at home with the loving care of family and husband David present on Jan. 31, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.

Pamela was born Jan. 28, 1955 to William P. Kick and Patricia O’Neill Kick of Waterville. She attended local schools, making and keeping many true friends here through the years whose love and support she was blessed with to the end.

Pam broke loose to head west out of high school and worked variously as the housekeeper for the bassist for the Doors in Woodstock, N.Y., as a produce manager in a co-op in California, and attended The College of the Redwoods and Humbolt University before returning home to Waterville in 1977. Pamela then busied herself with self employment, bookkeeping with skills she learned at her dad’s knee at The Kennebec Valley Industrial Bank at age 11. Taking her business degree at The University of Maine Augusta, she founded ABC Accounting, leased to run Squaw Mountain Ski Resort, worked in hospital administration as the Vice President of Finance and at the NE Rehabilitation Hospital and as reimbursement manager at MaineGeneral, and finally was the founder and CEO of Pinnacle IT, a software development company in Waterville, in 1996. Pam was awarded the Mid Maine Chamber of Commerce Maine Business Person of the year in 2012 with the success of her creation and her considerable civic contributions to the Waterville Development Corporation, Homeless Shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Opera House Renovation, and Colby College International Host Family Program.

Pamela met her husband David in 2014 on Match.com, retired her business in 2015, and married David in 2016. So kind and generous, she is much beloved of the Powning tribe from New Brunswick, Canada to Maine, Florida, Nevada, and California. Pamela was a gifted watercolorist, played guitar and piano, and was an avid contra and ball room dancer. Fearless in business, the world was no more a challenge: zip lining in Costa Rica, paragliding in Utah, skiing the Alps, mycological forays in Mexico, cruising the Caribbean, ball room dancing in Hong Kong, touring Europe and her favorite, Greece. This extraordinary woman, who so generously touched the lives of so many, will be much missed.

Pamela is survived by her husband, David; her mother, Patricia Kick of Waterville; sisters, Catherine Langlais of Winslow, Shelley Kick of Waterville, and Kimberly Kick of Augusta; niece, Amanda Garay and family of Winslow; and nephews, Aidan and Christian Connelly, and John Williams, all from far away.

She is predeceased by her father, William P. Kick; and nephews, Christopher Langlais and Matthew Alun Williams.

Visiting hours will be held at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville on Fri., Feb. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Sat., Feb. 29 at Notre Dame Church in Waterville at 11 a.m.

Following the service, a reception will be held at the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter, 19 Colby St., Waterville, ME 04901.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Pamela’s guestbook at veilleuxfuneralhome.com.

