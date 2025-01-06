Pamela Lynn Bearup Elmer, 81, passed away on the morning of Jan. 2, 2025 after a period of declining health. Pam was born and raised in Flint, Mich., and met and married Thomas Elmer, now a South Bristol resident, while attending college. As the wife of a teacher/administrator in private schools, there were several career moves.

While living in New Hampton, N.H., Pam gave birth to Thomas N. Elmer Jr. and Tracy Lynn Elmer. The family spent nine years in Tulsa, Okla. and while there adopted an infant son, Joshua Eagle Bearup Elmer. As a devoted mother, she spent valuable time with her children and was involved in their many activities.

A move to The Miami Valley School in Dayton, Ohio, provided an educational setting for the entire family as Pam joined the staff of the school as teacher and librarian for 20 years while completing her education at Wright State University. In her library office, she raised a menagerie of reptiles much to the delight of the students. Gaining certification in special education led to her final job as a para instructor for the Boulder Valley School system in Louisville, Colo.

A creative person, Pam mastered drawing, knitting, cross-stitching, and stained glass. She enjoyed traveling, visiting most of the states, as well as Central America, Europe, and Asia. At the time of her death, she was an Alzheimer’s resident at Avita of Brunswick.

She is survived by her husband; her two sons; her daughter; and two grandchildren, Zachary Plummer, of South Bristol, and Sydney Plummer Meyrick, of Westport Island; and three great-grandchildren, Ansel and Scout Meyrick, and Cecilia Plummer.

At Pam’s request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avita of Brunswick, 89 Admiral Fitch Avenue, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

