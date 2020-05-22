Pamela M. Tibbetts, 63, died May 18, 2020 in Scarborough following a long illness. She was born in Brunswick June 26, 1956, the daughter of William H. and Eunice P. (Parker) Potter. She was employed as a food service worker for many years.

Pam loved riding on motorcycles and also being on the water. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens.

Pam is survived by her loving husband, Gordon M. Tibbetts of Alna; her daughter, Angela Robbins of S. China; her stepdaughter, Melody Huntington of Alna; her stepson, Gordon Tibbetts Jr. of Windsor; her sister, Barbara J. Watkins of Alna; her grandchildren, William, Zackary, Raina, Vanessa, Billy, Hunter, Courtney, Remington, and Gunner; her great-grandchildren, Haley, Hope, Aurora, Brandon, Kayleb, and Rylee. She was predeceased by a grandson, Russell.

A time of remembrance will be held when restrictions have been lifted and her family and friends can gather together.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service Center, 34 High St., Newport. To sign an online guestbook and leave written condolences, please visit philipbrownfuneralhome.com.

