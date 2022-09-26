Pamela Nichols, 87, passed away on Sept. 19, 2022, at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., in 1935 to William and Ethel Robinson. She attended Agnes Irwin High School and received her nursing degree from Bryn Mawr Hospital School of Nursing.

In her youth, she lived in Pennsylvania and South Carolina. She also spent summers in Maine at her grandparents’ farmhouse in Nobleboro and worked at Camp Kieve as a nurse in the 1950s.

In 1957, she married Robert Nichols and together raised five children, living in Massachusetts and Connecticut but still spending summers in Maine as much as possible. She went back to nursing in 1966 at Yale-New Haven Hospital and left her nursing administrative position there in 1978 when the family moved to Nobleboro. She and Bob quickly became community mainstays in this area. Pam worked at Miles Hospital for 16 years first as a staff nurse, then coordinator of the medical/surgical floor and finally as Director of Patient Services until her retirement in 1994. After retirement, she served on the Miles Board of Trustees as well as the Mobius, United Way, and the Lincoln Home boards. She volunteered in the hospital gift shop and Skidompha Library.

Pam’s passions were her family, church, and the community. She attended St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle, serving on the vestry and the altar guild. She loved gardening, making jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family. She was a warm, caring person who will be missed greatly.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, who died in 1997; and is survived by her children, Ann Kash, Rebecca Powers, Robert Nichols Jr., Paul Nichols, and John Nichols, and their families; including nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Susan Meade; and brother, William Robinson Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 11 Glidden St., Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Andrew’s Church, P.O. Box 234, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

