Pamela Susan Bryant Libby passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Maine Medical Center after a long and fierce battle against kidney and heart disease.

She was born Feb. 23, 1951 in Damariscotta to parents Annette and Howard Bryant of Bristol, the oldest of five children. She attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy.

Pam moved to Portland and worked at Unum for over 20 years in the benefits department, retiring after the birth of her second daughter, and continued to produce the Unum Retirees newsletter until recently.

On Nov. 4, 1978, she married Randolph Libby, formerly of Westbrook. They relocated to South Portland where they welcomed two daughters, Jessica Marette and Emily Launor. Her girls were the joy of her life and she supported them unconditionally. She was a faithful parent volunteer at Hamlin Elementary School and Mahoney Middle School, as well as a member of the South Portland High School Music Boosters.

With her family, she took many trips both within the U.S. and abroad creating wonderful memories. A favorite spot was Disney World where they often met up with other family members and friends.

Pam was always willing to help with an event or a person in need whenever she could. She was a fabulous cook and gardener and loved decorating for the holidays. At Christmas, there was a themed tree in every room for her annual open house. Pam loved her neighborhood and her neighbors, never considering the possibility of moving and always looking forward to the annual block party.

She was predeceased by her parents, her in-laws Richard and Marjorie Libby, and by an infant brother Scott.

Pam is survived by her husband, Randy, of South Portland; daughters, Jessica Libby and partner, Sean Senior, of Portland, and Emily Libby and husband, Cody Leland, of South Portland; sister, Debbie Chapman and husband, Richard, of Bristol; in-laws, Cathy Libby Gorham and husband, Harry, of Westbrook, and Bruce Libby and wife, Donna, of Gorham; niece, Melissa Temple who donated a kidney to Pam upon her initial diagnosis; too numerous to list are the many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she dearly loved and loved her in return. She will be especially missed by her loving fur ball, Martha and her forever companion, Sonny.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to National Kidney Foundation, kidney.org; or Animal Refuge League, arlgp.org.

To view Pam’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit conroytullywalker.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

