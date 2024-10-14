Pamella Blamey, a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, and dedicated educator, passed away on Oct. 6, 2024, at the Sussman House in Rockport, at the age of 79. Born in New Britain, Conn., on Oct. 23, 1944, to the late Kenneth and Audrey (Verney) Krah, Pamella lived a life full of love, service, and commitment to her family, community, and students.

Pamella moved to Waldoboro while young and graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1962, going on to earn her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Farmington State, now known as University of Maine at Farmington, in 1966. A passionate educator, Pamella worked as an elementary school teacher in various locations, touching the lives of countless students. Her teaching career led her overseas where she worked for the U.S. Department of Defense at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines where she met an Air Force 1st Lt. John T. Blamey, whom she would ultimately marry on July 11, 1970. Pam and John shared a life full of adventure as they traveled due to John’s military service. Pamella worked as a stay-at-home mom during this time, caring for their daughter, Courtney.

After moving back to Maine full time in 1988, Pamella continued to serve her community as a cashier at Clark’s drugstore and as member of the Soule-Shuman Memorial VFW Auxiliary, where she shared the kitchen with her mother during weekly bingo games. Pamella enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, and spending time with her beloved family and animals. She took great pride and found fulfillment in building and tending to her gardens and mowing her lawn, which is where she was always happiest and most at peace.

Pamella’s strength, independence, and community spirit made her a pillar of her community, earning her the title of a “true Mainer.” She will be remembered fondly by all who knew her for her kindness, generosity, and unwavering love.

Pamella was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Jacob Bradford Williams.

Pamella is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, John T. Blamey, of Waldoboro; daughter, Courtney Williams and her husband, Mark, and their children, Avery and Zachary, of Sherborn, Mass.; her sister, Chalmer Leonard and husband, Col. E. Michael Leonard, of Biloxi, Miss., United States Marine Corps Ret.; and nephews, John Leonard, of Ocean Springs, Miss., and Michael Leonard and wife, Bethany, of Jacksonville, Fla. Pamella is also survived by many special cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 from noon to 2 p.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home in Waldoboro. A celebration of Pamella’s life will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Hall’s Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pamella’s name to Midcoast Humane, 27 Atlantic Highway, Edgecomb, ME 04556 or The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, National Headquarters, Attn: Financial Operations, 733 Third Ave., Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall’s Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To share a condolence or story with the Blamey family, please visit Pamella’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

